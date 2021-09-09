Bossip Video

The cast of Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars has been announced!

On Wednesday, September 8, Good Morning America revealed the list of celebrities joining the upcoming season of ABC’s dance competition show. Confirming some celebs who were already suspects while revealing a few new faces, fans are going to be more than satisfied with the stars set to take on the challenge this season.

The cast for Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars includes The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Beverly Hills, 90210’s Brian Austin Green, Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu, Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, country star Jimmie Allen, YouTube superstar JoJo Siwa, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove, The Bachelor’s Matt James, Spice Girls’ Melanie C., The Office actress Melora Hardin, WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Youtuber Olivia Jade, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

As fans of the program already know, last month, ABC announced that they will be making history by making JoJo Siwa the first female celebrity paired with a female pro dancer. While co-hosting Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, she spoke on how the opportunity came about.

“When I read the email it was like, ‘Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?’ and I was like, ‘Wait, that’s an option? Let’s absolutely do it!’ It was a like, ’Whoa, I’m changing the future’ [moment], because I have such a kid demographic,” she said on Monday. “It‘s making it acceptable, and I love that and I’m so proud of that.”

Kenya Moore spoke on her addition to the cast on Instagram, revealing that the opportunity to be on DWTS has been a dream of hers for two decades.

“ Yaaaayyyyyy! So excited to join the cast of @dancingabc,” she wrote in a post on Wednesday. “This has been a dream of mine for over 20 years! This is for you @thebrooklyndaly and my late grandmother Doris who introduced me to dancing through a community center in Detroit! Dreams do come true ❤️.”

Iman Shumpert also posted about his addition to the cast, keeping his caption a little more simple: “Y’all gone vote fa me?”

The new season of Dancing With The Stars kicks off on Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.