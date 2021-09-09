Bossip Video

Nick Cannon is absolutely lucky to be making so many kids and not only does he claim that he’s far from finished fathering so many cuties, he’s giving away his unconventional insemination secret.

The 40-year-old father of seven told TMZ on Tuesday that he’s open to having even more kids if it’s meant to be. “God willing,” Nick told a TMZ reporter as he was out and about in New York City. When asked what his secret to shooting and scoring in so many women’s wombs Nick gave the credit to his “aura” and “essence” for allowing him to be so fertile.

“It’s just love, it’s the aura, it’s the essence! If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing.”

As of right now, Nick has seven kids with four different women, four of which arrived within one year of one another.

The television host’s oldest are twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, whom he divorced in 2016.

His son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 8 months, are with model Brittany Bell.

In June, he welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa…

and a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

In related news, Abby De La Rosa revealed she and Nick manifested his latest set of identical babies, which actually backs up his philosophy of allowing God to keep him fertile.