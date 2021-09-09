Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for model Jasmine Tookes and her prince charming Juan David Borrero who recently said “I do” with a breathtaking wedding ceremony.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, 30, and the Snapchat exec/son of Ecuador’s current vice president, Alfredo Borrero, jumped the broom in Borrero’s home country on Sept. 4. Tookes shared beautiful pictures from the big day on Instagram, gushing about her “fairytale” romance.

“Still can’t believe I’m living in a real life fairytale with you @juandavidborrero ❤️ 9.4.21. I’m officially Mrs. Borrero,” she wrote.

Tookes dazzled down the aisle in a Zuhair Murad gown. PEOPLE notes that the gorgeous floral lace dress was designed with a detachable skirt made of “duchess silk and Italian tulle” that “extended into a royal-length train with sequin and pearl embroidered lace trim.”

The gown was reportedly inspired by the iconic dress Grace Kelly wore for her wedding to Prince Rainier III of Monaco on April 19, 1956.

Tookes gave a shoutout to Murad in another post, thanking the designer for customizing the stunning dress.

Jasmine and Juan’s love story dates back to 2016 when the pair initially met through their jobs. Juan who’s Snapchat’s director of international markets, hired the model along with a few of her friends to promote the app’s new feature Group Stories at the time.

“I went to lunch with Juan and a couple other Snapchat employees,” Jasmine told Vogue earlier this month. “Following that lunch, Juan invited me to a birthday party that same night. There was a natural attraction to each other. We kept in touch since that night, and the rest is history.”

Last year, Borrero swept Jasmine away on a beautiful vacation where he proposed to the California native in an unconventional way. After treating a blindfolded Jasmine to champagne and Popeye’s chicken tenders [the couple’s favorite], the lovebirds took off on a helicopter ride to Utah where he spelled out “WYMM?” (or “will you marry me?”) in rocks. Borrero then proposed with a custom Ritani 7-carat oval-cut diamond ring set encrusted in 18kt yellow gold. The pricey ring which is reportedly worth over $250,000 was delivered to the model via drone.

“As I was processing this, I heard a drone flying from above which had a string hanging from it with a small black pouch below. This is how the ring was delivered to him,” Tookes told Vogue.

Unconventional, right?

Now in the present day, Jasmine expressed that she’s grateful that their extravagant wedding ceremony went smoothly, despite the pandemic causing a few setbacks during planning.

“Luckily all panned out okay, as vaccines have been quickly distributed in Ecuador,” Jasmine shared with Vogue. “I also have always dreamed of planning a wedding and secretly wished that I was an event planner. I enjoyed it every step of the way.”

Congrats to Jasmine and Juan!