Bossip Video

Y’all ready for a new red pill, blue pill challenge?

Alright, sci-fi nerds, action film buffs, and people who just love them some Keanu Reeves, this is not a drill. The trailer for the latest installment of The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, has dropped and, I gotta say, it looks pretty good.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-anticipated Warner Bros. film directed by Lana Wachowski will be released theatrically and on HBO Max on Dec. 22, and it features some familiar faces as well as a host of newcomers to the film franchise.

What we know so far is that Jada Pinkett-Smith will be returning to her role as Niobe in the new film. Carrie-Anne Moss will also be back as Trinity and, of course, Reeves is coming back to reprise his role as Cyber Jesus…I mean, Neo, also known as Thomas Anderson.

But fans of the original trilogy are noticing a critical element missing from the new film leaving them with a pressing inquiry: Where’s Laurence Fishburne and whatchu mean he’s not coming back as Morpheus?

That’s right—Fishburne won’t be returning as Neo’s red pill-serving cyber sensei this time around, but it looks like Candyman reboot actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen will be taking up the mantle as a younger version of the character. The trailer shows him wearing Morpheus’ signature armless glasses as well as a fight scene with Neo that looks curiously similar to the classic scene in the original film.

Side note: Don’t get it twisted—if you try to say “Candy-Morpheus” five times in the mirror of a Black person’s house, you still finna get kicked out.

Other new cast members joining the franchise include Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci.

You can check out the new trailer below.