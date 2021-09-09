Bossip Video

Kurt “Big Boy” Alexander has been entertaining the people of Los Angeles on the radio for 27 years–and now, he’s got the star to prove it.

Wednesday, September 8 was the iconic radio personality’s 52nd birthday, which he celebrated by being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. For the honor, Big was accompanied by George Lopez and Dr. Dre, who both gave short speeches to express just how much Alexander means to them and the entire city of Los Angeles.

“Big, I love you. I love you for breaking barriers in radio, entertainment, and as a Black man, I love your support and everything you’ve done for me and my career,” Dre said during his speech. “Nobody deserves this honor better than you. Thank you for making me and the entire city of Los Angeles laugh, what’s more important than that?” George Lopez also shared his love of Big from the podium, saying his “commitment to the Latino community has been there all of the 27 years he’s been on the air.” He went on to say that Big Boy “has been in my corner during some of the most difficult times….and Big never wavered in his friendship.”

Accompanied by his family–his wife, Veronica, their two kids, Jayden and Jaide, and a host of his siblings and other supporters–it could not have been more apparent how dedicated the radio host is to all the people in his life who love him. That includes his listeners, who he thanked multiple times in his speech.

“I’m from this turf. I’m from Los Angeles. And to have a day like this is unbelievable,” he said during his speech. “I have an amazing family, and I had a very amazing mother. We weren’t rich in like money, but we were billionaires when it came to love. And for me to sit here in front of my family today and they see their little brother Kurt getting this award, it’s amazing.”