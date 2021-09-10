Thaaaaaaaaangs

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Drake’s latest collection of Instagram caption anthems, Nicki Minaj reuniting with Rihanna on the gram, Diddy canoodling with Joie Chavis on his mega yacht in Italy, Jordyn Woods’s mind-blowing before/after photo and Tyler Perry’s highly anticipated new skripper shake show “All The Queen’s Men.”

Now, with quarantine seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chloe Bailey making her return to the series amid the long-awaited release of her solo debut “Have Mercy” off her upcoming album.

“I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me,” she said in an interview with Billboard. “It has been fun finding my voice.”

When asked about following in Queen Bey’s footsteps, she had this to say:

“It would be a dream to be able to have certain accolades that she has and go to some of the places that she has been and create a long-standing career with such longevity. I admire that, and it inspires me every day. That’s my greatest dream, but I also want to do it in my way with my voice and how I want to say it. Any time people want to compare, that puts a huge smile on my face, because that’s the biggest compliment anyone can give me. I have always been inspired by her, ever since I was a little girl. I’m happy and I’m grateful — and I hope to make my name shine in my own way.”

At this point, we’re in the last weeks of summer that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Jordyn Woods, Shenseea and more delivering heat along with Bernice Burgos giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Sky, Miss LaFamilia, and Anne Moore and so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.