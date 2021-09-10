Bossip Video

TLC’s “I Love A Mama’s Boy” is returning for its sophomore season and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look. This season there are two new mama’s boys and the show picks up with three returning trios. Per a press release, TLC says that the romantic entanglements continue with even more overbearing and meddling mothers as these significant others continue to fight for love, attention, and alone time with the men they love. From a mother joining their son’s honeymoon to sneaking around on mother/son date nights, who will take the leading role in their man’s life…their mother or their mate?

This season, viewers will meet Tia and Theous.

This couple’s beautifully booed up but Tia has hangups about Theous’ overbearing relationship with his “best friend/”ride or die”, his mother Carolyn. Carolyn who enjoys gambling, partying, and traveling with her baby boy, thinks she comes first before her son’s significant other.

“I don’t see how they can say the wife comes before the mother because if I hadn’t had you, then she wouldn’t be able to be married to you,” says Carolyn.

That isn’t acceptable to Tia who needs Theous to draw some boundaries with his mom before she’ll meet him down the aisle.

The “I Love A Mama’s Boy” star admits that she and Carolyn aren’t especially close and she doesn’t appreciate Carolyn monopolizing her man’s time. Carolyn is especially needy right now because she’s had knee surgery, something that Tia thinks Carolyn is “milking.”

Things will apparently only get worse for Tia when Theous lets his mom crash their vacation.

Tia told BOSSIP via a statement that you can expect to see her “push Theous” to set parameters with his beloved bestie.

“This season you will get a glimpse of what I go through with Theous and Carolyn and how I try to set boundaries on the relationship. You will see me push Theous to begin to take care of his responsibilities and not have Carolyn doing everything for him.”











“I Love A Mama’s Boy” airs Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC.

I LOVE A MAMA’S BOY is produced by Magilla Entertainment for TLC.

