New York Fashion Week is underway and a bevy of baddies are slaying on the front row.

On Thursday, designer Laquan Smith held his highly anticipated fashion show at The Empire State Building.

Smith’s invite-only show brought out nearly 200 guests who huddled on the skyscraper’s Observation Deck to take in his Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

“This building is a true representation of New York City dreams,” Smith told The Associated Press before his show. “Me being a New York native, I have vivid memories of coming here as a kid. It’s a full-circle moment.”

“I’m really excited to reinforce what it means to be unapologetically sexy. I’m ready to start getting people out there again,” Smith said.

LaQuan was especially happy about having his show in the Big Apple and he credited NYC for inspiring his style.

“It’s in the subway, it’s in the streets, it’s in the bars, the nightlife,” Smith added to AP. “New York in itself is a fashion moment. It’s a fashion movie, from the high end to the low tier.”

Dubbed a “Fashion Party” that included cocktails in the lobby, Smith’s show brought out a black-clad Ciara…

a beautiful in blue La La…

and Michael B. Jordan’s stunning socialite bae Lori Harvey.

The beauties all sat in the front row and posed together for a pic.

City Girls were also in attendance all gussied up and gorgeous.

JT shared pics from their Fashion Week outing on Instagram. “Black Barbie,” she captioned a solo shot. “NYFW,” she added on a pic with Yung Miami.

Other attendees included Kylie Jenner who made her first post-pregnancy announcement appearance, Hailey and Justin Bieber and Winnie Harlow who walked in the show.

LaQuan Smith’s show also included intricate nail designs, top models, and poodles.

Yes, poodles.

What do YOU think about the ladies in attendance at the LaQuan Smith show?