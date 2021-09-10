Bossip Video

New York Fashion Week is underway and a bevy of baddies are slaying on the front row.

On Thursday, designer Laquan Smith held his highly anticipated fashion show at The Empire State Building.

 

Smith’s invite-only show brought out nearly 200 guests who huddled on the skyscraper’s Observation Deck to take in his Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

 

“This building is a true representation of New York City dreams,” Smith told The Associated Press before his show. “Me being a New York native, I have vivid memories of coming here as a kid. It’s a full-circle moment.”
“I’m really excited to reinforce what it means to be unapologetically sexy. I’m ready to start getting people out there again,” Smith said.

LaQuan Smith SS/22 SHOW

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

LaQuan was especially happy about having his show in the Big Apple and he credited NYC for inspiring his style.

“It’s in the subway, it’s in the streets, it’s in the bars, the nightlife,” Smith added to AP. “New York in itself is a fashion moment. It’s a fashion movie, from the high end to the low tier.”

Dubbed a “Fashion Party” that included cocktails in the lobby, Smith’s show brought out a black-clad Ciara…

Laquan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

a beautiful in blue La La…

Laquan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

and Michael B. Jordan’s stunning socialite bae Lori Harvey.

The beauties all sat in the front row and posed together for a pic.

Laquan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

 

City Girls were also in attendance all gussied up and gorgeous.

Laquan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Laquan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

JT shared pics from their Fashion Week outing on Instagram. “Black Barbie,” she captioned a solo shot. “NYFW,” she added on a pic with Yung Miami.

 

Other attendees included Kylie Jenner who made her first post-pregnancy announcement appearance, Hailey and Justin Bieber and Winnie Harlow who walked in the show.

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

LaQuan Smith’s show also included intricate nail designs, top models, and poodles.

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

Laquan Smith - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Fernanda Calfat / Getty

Laquan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Yes, poodles.

Laquan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

What do YOU think about the ladies in attendance at the LaQuan Smith show?

Categories: For Your Information, News, red carpet
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.