Karl doesn’t play about Jordyn

6’10” NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns is defending his boo Jordyn Woods against haters and trolls disputing that her body is natural in response to her now-deleted body transformation post on Instagram.

The unproblematic baller clapped back in a spicy Twitter thread where he insisted that Jordyn’s baddie body is “all natural.”

“Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?? I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural,” he tweeted.

And, well, things went just as you’d expect.

Jordyn’s super supportive mother Elizabeth also came to her defense in true Tina Lawson fashion on Instagram.

“You’ve worked so hard! I’ve seen you from the beginning, middle and now. At the gym even when you’re tired and having a bad day. Remember to always hold your head high and God knows your journey and your heart. Remember only miserable people take the time to write negative comments and if it’s not from God and positive, then it’s irrelevant…” she wrote.

This comes just days after the happy couple opened up about their relationship that started as a friendship before evolving into something more.

In the latest episode of Jordyn’s Instagram show ‘Regular-ish,’ they discussed how their relationship started and what keeps it going.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” Towns said. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

They were so close that when dating rumors and speculation started, Jordyn shut it down by saying for years that KAT is like a brother to her. “That sounds disgusting now I know,” she said. All of that changed when COVID hit in 2020.

“It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter,” he explained.

As of right now, Jordyn hasn’t responded to the backlash lingering around the release of her new fitness app FRSTPLACE where she’ll give fans her step-by-step guide to shedding pounds.

“For me, transformation was a gradual change from the inside out. I want you to experience all that FRSTPLACE represents in mind, body, and spirit,” she continued, citing that the new app includes loads of workout tutorials that can be done at home for fans to try. “These are the workouts I used to achieve my transformation,” she adds on the site.

For more info on FRSTPLACE, click here.