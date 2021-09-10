Bossip Video

All Black folks want to do is make it back home safely without police interaction. Folks can spin all the “bad apple” narratives that they want, the fact of the matter is that we do not trust police officers and we likely never will. They’ve given us very little reason to and continue to pile on reasons not to. Add this story to the “not to” list.

Just two weeks ago Nikkita Brown was exiting a park that an unnamed police officer told her was closed. According to ABCNews, Not only did the officer tell her to leave but he also followed her and her dog out of the park in his patrol car. Eventually, the officer left his vehicle and stalked Nakkita on foot as she left the premises as she was instructed. Upon confronting Brown for a second time the officer reportedly told her “You can go to jail,” and remarked that she would never see her dog again. WTF does that mean exactly? Never see the dog again? That a threat? Sure felt like one to her as she pulled out her phone to make a call and record a video.

“Even if somebody didn’t answer,” she said, she wanted to “at least leave a voicemail and say, ‘if you call me in the morning and you don’t reach me, I’m in jail, or worse.'” “I knew if he got me on the floor, I would be dead,” Brown told ABC News.

That’s the mindset we have to have when dealing with these abusive slabs of pork. Not for nothing, she was 1000% right to feel this way because shortly after making her warning call, Nakkita was physically assaulted by the officer for no apparent reason. Below, is a video that a witness captured of the incident.





Nakkita took to Good Morning America earlier today and gave her testimony about what happened that night.





The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has announced an investigation into the matter and the officer in question has been relegated to desk duty for the time being.

As far as we’re concerned, this a fireable offense and should lead to officer bacon bits’ immediate termination. We won’t hold our breath though…