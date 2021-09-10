Bossip Video

Tyson Beckford went IN on Kim Kardashian in a recent interview with Vlad TV. Some BOSSIP readers may recall that Kim referred to Tyson as ‘sis’ in 2018. This occurred after he commented on her body, writing ‘she’s not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip’ in the comment section of TSR on Instagram.

That’s when Kim crawled into the common section to defend herself typing, “SIS we all know why you don’t care for it.”

Yikes!

Fast forward to years later, Tyson has something to say about it in an interview with Vlad TV. When asked about how he felt over the incident he didn’t hold back at all. The American-born but culturally Jamaican model went in on Kim in patois!

“We nuh play dat deh damn ting deh yuh hear mi! Suh, when dis ole pu**yclaat want go say sump like dat, yo real gun man come out you hear me.”

Tyson claimed to Vlad that he didn’t want to be a troublemaker but insisted, Kim was just aiming below the belt with insinuations about his sexuality to cut him deeply.

“Nobody nah go call me nuh pu**yclaat name. So weh mi just say, come make we talk bout it and if yuh nuh want talk bout it and mi catch yuh in a di blombcl@#t street, a war a go tek off you hear mi, bloodcl@#t war! …”

