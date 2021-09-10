Bossip Video

Cam Newton returns to centerfield at his former high school in Atlanta, Georgia to discuss being cut from the Patriots with his father.

Cam Newton is a larger than life athlete on and off the field. Cam is a cross between a super star athlete, hiphop culture, and just plain greatness. For those old school NFL lovers, it’s too much for them, and they still think we should be honored to even be in the game. Cam has always faced trash talking and under cover racism, more recently, from a former a Patriots player. Unfortunately, Cam was cut from the New England Patriots, a place where his post-Carolina redemption story was set to unfold. Many were left puzzled at how Cam was released, even with the drafting of former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

Cam was named QB1 during the summer, so a 2021-2022 season with Cam seemed like a done deal. Now, he’s setting the record straight alongside his pops at his former high school, West Lake in Atlanta, Georgia. Cam and his father do not hold back and take a deep dive into the events that led to him being released.

You can watch the full conversation down below.