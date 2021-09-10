Bossip Video

Must-stream TV (if ya nasty)

That sound you hear is aggressive pelvic thrusting from Tyler Perry‘s spicy new skripper series “All The Queen’s Men” which delves into the thrilling world of male exotic dancing in Atlanta.

Based on the popular book “Ladies Night” by Christian Keyes, the hour-long drama centers around fierce businesswoman “Marilyn ‘Madam’ DeVille” (Eva Marcille) who’s at the top of her game in the nightclub industry with a band of trusted employees dedicated to keeping her on top.

But Madam, like any self-proclaimed boss, soon discovers that with more money and more power, come more problems on the super sexy series starring professional panty-soakers Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire (Doc), Skyh Alvester Black (Amp), Jeremy ‘Masterpiece’ Williams (Midnight), Keith ‘Fatal Attraction’ Swift (Babyface), and Dion Rome (El Fuego).

If the name Bolo sounds familiar, it’s because he and his thunderous thaaaang stole the show on that episode of RHOA last season.

You may recall him performing at Cynthia’s Bachelorette Party where two unnamed cast members reportedly had their own personal bussit challenge with the big swole skripper.

The alleged participants were Porsha Williams who shook off the rumor and Tanya Sam who vehemently denied it and reportedly stopped filming RHOA because of it.

Now, months later, Bolo is back at it again on Tyler’s steamiest production yet.

The buzzy BET Plus series also stars Racquel Palmer who went viral after taking out a Billboard to capture Tyler Perry’s attention. Racquel plays Madam’s chief of security (Blue) who’s frequently seen at Madam’s side when things get a little dicey.

Other actors on the show include Candace Maxwell, Julia Pace Mitchell, and Donny Carrington who attended the swanky premiere event in Atlanta.

Eva stunned in a luxurious Albina Dyla dress that gave off “royal bad b*tch vibes” courtesy of stylist Raiyonda Vereen.

Will you be streaming "All The Queen's Men?"