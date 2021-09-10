Bossip Video

Proud HBCU grads Keyshia Knight Pulliam and Terrence J are teaming up with Now and Later® candy for the #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session Series that celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs, go-getters and leaders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The program is founded on the C.H.E.W. mantra which stands for Champion, Hustle, Empower, and Win.

“Now and Later is a brand built on the values of hard work, resilience, transformation and authenticity. HBCU faculty, students and alumni embody these values daily,” says Alnese Thomas, Brand Manager, Laffy Taffy & Now and Later. “It’s a pleasure to support the incredible impact these institutions play in fostering some of the nation’s most influential leaders.”

In its inaugural year, Now and Later is partnering with Clark Atlanta University’s (CAU) Mass Media Arts department and the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University in Washington, D.C. to showcase the impact of the HBCU experience and inspire the next generation of Black leaders.

Each school will receive a $10,000 donation to create a scholarship fund for participating students as well as host a virtual seminar where students will have a chance to draw inspiration from influential HBCU alumni who have notably mastered the “art of the hustle” across various industries.

“We welcome this partnership and gift in recognition of the entrepreneurial spirit and drive of our students,” said Gracie Lawson-Borders, Ph.D., Dean of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications. “Together, we can empower students to succeed as leaders at this pivotal moment in the media and in society.”

CAU’s class will be led by Emmy-nominated actress, entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and esteemed Spelman College graduate Keshia Knight Pulliam whose not only mastered her position in Hollywood, but also her position in the boardroom.

“I look forward to partnering with Now and Later on this program and sharing my personal and professional experience with the #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session students,” says Pulliam. “This next generation of HBCU leaders are resilient, and I am honored to provide any helpful nuggets to help fuel their entrepreneurial passions.”

Acclaimed actor, television personality, and philanthropist Terrence J will lead the session at Howard University’s Cathy Hughes School of Communications. Terrence is a North Carolina A&T alum and national ambassador for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund who uses his platform to promote the value of an HBCU education.

“As an HBCU alum, I am thrilled to partner with Now and Later on its #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session Series,” says Terrence J. “HBCUs are major pillars in the Black community that reflect the very essence of Black excellence, and when married with a nostalgic brand like Now and Later the possibilities can’t get any better!”

To expand its close connections to the HBCU community, Now and Later has also partnered with notable artist, fashion designer and Florida A&M University alum Melissa Mitchell to create a unique piece that will be included in book bags distributed to 400 participating students.

Additionally, Now and Later will feature inspirational stories from HBCU alums on social media throughout the duration of the campaign.

For more info on the #RecognizeTheChew Class In Session Series, click here.