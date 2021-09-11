Bossip Video

In June of 2020, Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta PD officers in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in Atlanta. His tragic death was yet another catalyst for communities across the country to erupt in protests demanding police accountability, but the grieving family is still waiting. According to TMZ, Brooks’ widow Tomika Miller filed a lawsuit on behalf of his estate, claiming that the killing was “senseless and unjustified.”

Police arrived that night to respond to a complaint that the 27-year-old fell asleep in line at the restaurant drive-thru. The lawsuit describes Brooks as “calm, polite, cordial, and cooperative” for most of the encounter, which lasted 41 minutes and included a DUI test. Officer Garrett Rolfe handcuffed Brooks and threw him to the ground. The lawsuit claims that officer Devin Brosnan threatened to tase Brooks, even though the father of four children was already cuffed and Brosnan had not yet completed the department’s certification course to use the taser.

Miller claims the threats caused Brooks to resist, struggle to take the taser, and attempt to run away with it. It’s no surprise Brooks could have been scared enough to run for his life. Rolfe shot him twice in the back, and instead of providing medical aid until an ambulance arrives, the depraved pig allegedly kicked Brooks as he laid dying. You can’t reform this! The widow is also suing the city of Atlanta for inadequately training and supervising its officers.

Rolfe was fired and charged with multiple offenses including murder, but he was already been reinstated this May and placed on administrative leave. The AP reported in July that a new prosecutor is taking over Brooks’ case. Tomika Miller isn’t waiting for them to keep fighting and holding Atlanta and its violent incompetent cops accountable.