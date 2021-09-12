Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We reached out to our go-to medium Psychic Zya to launch BOSSIP Horoscopes, our weekly astrological forecast.

Astro Overview: This week Venus rolls into Scorpio, Mars steps out of Virgo into Libra and the Sun trails out of Virgo getting ready to move into Libra. In general, many will feel the sensual pull of Venus housed by Scorpio and may find that their love and social lives receive a refresh, while the Mars transit releases any lingering emotional tension from Virgo arriving into a smooth more relaxed state in Libra. Water signs will feel the seductive, emotional effects of Venus-Scorpio the strongest while Air Signs will find themselves energized and ready for action by the movement of the Sun and Mars. Fire and Earth signs should take the time to rest and plant seeds for a great Winter season.

CAPRICORN:

The demands of others will sharply contrast with your need for self-care and your desire to reach new heights with your career. Take a breather and prioritize and most importantly remember to balance between your heart and your head. While sound logic and making money moves are always commendable, sometimes it leaves out the softer elements of life, like spending active, highly engaged time with loved ones that create memories that make our hearts soar for years to come. However, if you find yourself yearning to abruptly pivot from future obligations – both at work and at home —that no longer align with your feelings and expanding goals, it’s okay. Now is the time to do so…just be sure to not burn bridges but instead leave breadcrumbs to find your way back if need be.

Red Flags: Your temper – – be mindful — even when your mind is full.

Sweet Spot: A massage and a long drive blasting your favorite songs from your youth will be a quick and easy way to lift your spirits.

AQUARIUS:

You’re the belle of the ball this week! It seems that everyone is vying for your attention and wants to spend time basking in your presence! And why not? Your vibe has been riding high since the start of the summer and even with a few bumps in the road you’ve been navigating LIFE like a champ. Continue to follow your intuition and be sure to only RSVP to places and people that pour as much energy, love, and fun into you as you do into them.

Red Flags: Don’t overindulge in food and drinks as your gastric system needs a reset.

Sweet Spots: While out and about this week wear lots of gold and silver tones for extra good luck and be on the lookout for introductions to powerful people!

