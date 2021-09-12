Kim Kardashian’s latest ensemble has fans convinced, once again, that her and Kanye West are reconciling–all because of how ridiculous the outfit is.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had everyone doing a double as she arrived in New York City ahead of the Met Gala rocking a head-to-toe leather ensemble by Balenciaga. She was photographed stepping out of a black SUV in the unusual outfit, which included a trench coat with matching gloves, pants and stiletto boots. To make matters even more interesting, her face was completely covered by a mask that only had an opening in the back for her long ponytail.

Kim shared the photos onto her own Instagram page this weekend, tagging Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia and captioning the post with a knife emoji.

While NYFW and the Met Gala always spawn interesting looks, fans are assuming her estranged husband Kanye’s involvement due to the familiarity of this outfit. Just ast month, Kim also donned a similar look for the rapper’s second Donda listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.