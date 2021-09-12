Bossip Video

Unidentified perps have smashed the crypt of rapper Pop Smoke and apparently tried to get something out of the tomb, according to TMZ.

The damage was discovered early Saturday morning at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, where the 20-year-old star was put to rest after he was fatally shot during a Hollywood Hills home invasion.

TMZ reports that NYPD responded to the cemetery around 2:00 PM yesterday after an employee discovered Pop Smoke’s crypt damaged. The crypt was damaged sometime between 2:30 PM on Friday and 2:00 PM on Saturday. It was obvious that Pop Smoke’s spot on the outer wall of a mausoleum was targeted for some apparent reason, as his spot was the only one damaged. There were reports that a concrete slab that would normally sit on top of the casket was found outside alongside debris that included drag marks and burned and broken marijuana joints. Flowers that surrounded the rapper’s resting place were in disarray as well.

There were no cameras in the area and the total damage is reportedly around $500. So far, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. Police are now investigating.

Pop Smoke, né Bashar Barakah Jackson, has been in recent headlines amid the release of his second posthumous album “Faith.” His project, “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon” was released last year.

In May he earned five awards at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards; Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top rap album. His mother Audrey Jackso accepted the award for the top Billboard 200 album and thanked his fans on his behalf.

“Thank you to the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in flesh,” she said. “He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud.”

R.I.P. Pop Smoke, here’s to hoping whoever disrespectfully desecrated his grave is found.