Bossip Video

The name “Diamond Princess” hits different now for Trina as she’s officially off the market!

The baddest bride to be said yes to her boo, Raymond Taylor, a few nights ago when he popped the big question!

The Miami rapper shared the exciting news during a Live with influencer Stormy Wellington when she blinded fans with not only her new ring but her beautiful smile.

The couple has reportedly been an item for at least five years, and Raymond has appeared on #LHHMIA with the star, including the current season.





Play



Raymond, who is a former college basketball player and Miami rapper also known as Ray Almighty, slightly hinted at the engagement news with a post shared on Friday that shows Trina wearing the massive ring on her left hand.

“I’ve never seen nobody do nothing or work as hard as her,” he told Gary Tylaaa in 2020. “No matter what’s going on in her personal life she works her a– off and that’s something that challenged me when I was making excuses for certain things. I’m constantly learning things, I’m constantly soaking it up,” he added. “I don’t think it’s a day I’m around her that I don’t learn something.”

We’re so happy for Trina as these past few years have been hard on the rapper due to the loss of her mother Vernessa “Nessa” Taylor. Her mother was heralded as “the rock” that molded Trina and also a pillar in her community in advocating for self-love, confidence, and perseverance. She sadly departed this world back in 2019 due to cancer complications and Trina’s been open about her grief.

Upon hearing about Trina’s engagement, her fans reacted to the big news.

Congrats to the newly engaged couple and we wish you many more years of happiness!