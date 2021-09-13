Bossip Video

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a heated back-and-forth backstage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Last night, MTV hosted its 2021 Video Music Awards with a packed house that reunited pop culture for its coveted Moonman ceremony. Lil Nas X gave us an amazing performance alongside Jack Harlow, while Latto and Saint Jhn kept the show going at remote stages.

Beyond the performances, we all mainly watched the show for the looks, and everyone brought out their best ensembles, just as we expected for one of the first big outings post-COVID. But the real tea of the night came in the form of a backstage scuffle. Reportedly, Conor Mcgregor and Machine Gun Kelly crossed paths and all hell instantly broke loose.

Rumors suggest Conor simply asked MGK for a picture to celebrate the glorious occasion and was denied by the rapper-turned-rocker, and he wasn’t too happy about the rejection. Words were reportedly exchanged before MGK pushed the Irishman out of his way to go on about his business. Conor, being the rowdy guy he, apparently begins throwing punches towards MGK and as you can see from pictures, he was nowhere near touching him.

Apparently, after security stepped in, Conor resorted to throwing his glass of Proper 12 Whiskey toward MGK and soaked everyone in the way. Perhaps there is more to the story, but Conor showing his backside over a declined photo-op is another L for him in 2021. Conor addressed the scuffle in an interview backstage while Ja Rule who was right beside the chaos told what he witnessed. You can watch Conor and Ja Rule address the scuffle below.