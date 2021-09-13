Cedric The Entertainer Reveals Michael Jackson Once Called Him Unexpectedly And Says THIS Is The Line He Used To Try To Woo Halle Berry

Some of y’all aren’t even in Halle Berry’s vicinity to shoot your shot…

Cedric The Entertainer is a guest on “The Carlos Watson Show” this week and when Carlos asked him about the best perk of being famous, he recalled how Michael Jackson once called him out of the blue to encourage him. He said his phone rang and a voice informed him that he had Michael Jackson on the line for him. He says Michael was calling to congratulate him on “Johnson Family Vacation,” which was a movie he related to, being from Gary Indiana. He also spoke about the time he was filming “The Steve Harvey Show” and he ended up flirting with Halle Berry after discovering their dressing rooms were near each other.

He claims he told her, “Just look at me for a moment and tell me — do you feel ANYTHING?”

Do you think Halle laughed at him? If a guy tried to use that line on you how would you respond?

“The Carlos Watson Show” is currently in its third season on OZY. You can watch more episodes and stay tuned for today’s full episode with Cedric The Entertainer HERE.