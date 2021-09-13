Bossip Video

N.O.R.E, Jadakiss, Tinashe, Chika and more celebs tell their wildest smoking stories in support of JAY-Z’s cannabis brand MONOGRAM’s web series HIGH TALES.

It’s been a year since JAY-Z announced his first cannabis venture, MONOGRAM, and in a year’s time, the brand has disrupted the industry and made it better for its consumers. From their signature hand-rolled loosies with their one-of-a-king rolling technique to their sleek packaging and design, MONOGRAM is the only choice for those who choose luxury everywhere they spend their coins.

Not only has MONOGRAM delivered luxury cannabis and lifestyle, they have also championed new legislation for realistic drug laws with a targeted campaign pointing out how outlandish some local laws are surrounding marijuana. The brand is even telling stories of how lives have been ruined by unfair drug laws for a flower that’s legal or just a fine in most states in 2021.

Another reason the brand has been able to disrupt the cannabis industry is by providing premium lifestyle content featuring prominent figures in pop culture and hip-hop with its web series, HIGH TALES.





Tinashe, 2 Chainz, Slick Woods, Curren$y, N.O.R.E, Jadakiss, and more joined for season one and gave a personal look into their relationship with cannabis. The best part of HIGH TALES is getting the most insane smoking stories from everyone, including who they enjoy smoking with, which is everyone from Dave Chappelle to Mark Wahlberg. You can watch the season one recap of HIGH TALES below.