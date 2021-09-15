Bossip Video

Keep your “CRYangles”, Candiace Dillard knows you think she took it too far with her Ashley Darby “wide-body” insult—and she does not care.

On a recent #RHOP episode, Candiace called out Ashley for allegedly stirring the pot between Dr. Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant with those cheating rumors during a Williamsburg trip.

According to Candiace, the new mom who she likened to a “filthy milkmaid” purposely drove four hours to “ruin” the outing that Candiace planned.

“You brought your wide-bodied a** down to Williamsburg to spread lies and bulls*** and then you took off with your breast milk,” said Candiace to Ashley. “So I’m wide now?” Ashley interjected. “Y’all want to talk about body shaming right?!” “I’m not body shaming you!” replied Candiace. “You walking into a room, you body shame yourself with your big a** face and your big a** forehead.”

OOOF!

Candiace apologized for her comment but Ashley, who also dissed the Kleenex creasing connoisseur’s “dry a** hair”, didn’t buy it.

Now on the Real Housewives of Potomac aftershow, Candiace is explaining why she’s far from sorry about what she said.

“She’s a spinner,” said Candiace about Ashley. “And you want to make everything about what it’s not. She tried to make what I said ‘mom-shaming.’ And it was not. I like to diversify my insults. I wanted to change it up. But it had nothing to do with her “being wider” because she just had a baby.” “I meant what I said. I said you brought your wide-bodied a*** in here to start mess and drama.”

She did however give Ashely some props on her postpartum snapback….

“I honestly said and I still believe that she looked good to have just delivered a baby. And I say that as someone who can’t stand her a**. I think she looked good and she looks great now. What I said had nothing to do with her mom body. If and I when I get pregnant and I deliver a baby and my body changes, it will be what it will be. But I know it’s going to become and turn into this mom-shaming game. And that’s fine because that’s what she will do.

but she of course still sent some shade.

“It had nothing to do with her mom body. It had to do with her being wide because she’s full of bulls*** and she needs to get a colonic and release the bullsh*t from her colon.”

CANDIACE, SISSSS…





Play



On Twitter, Candiace continued to stick to her guns while encouraging a troll to “make better use of their time” by listening to her new song “Benefits.”

“Ashley has said MANY things about my body, my face my hair, etc and it was what it was. Try again, Sarah. And maybe stay out of grown folks business. Downloading my new single #BENEFITS is a better use of your time.”

Looks like no CRYangles will be needed on Candiace’s behalf for these body-shaming accusations because she clearly meant what she said.

We’ll see if that changes however when it’s inevitably brought up during the reunion.