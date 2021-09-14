Nicki said WHAT??? And was serous??

Nicki’s cousins testicles right now pic.twitter.com/mvt4a085dl — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) September 13, 2021

After nearly 2 years and millions of deaths across Planet Earth, rapper-turned-leading virologist Nicki Minaj is still unsure about the FDA-approved COVID vaccine and needs more time to conduct her own research on Facebook despite overwhelming evidence that the vaccines are safe.

In true Onika fashion, she kicked off her clownery-riddled rant at the same time as last night’s star-studded Met Gala she couldn’t attend because of her unvaccinated status.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one”

No one would care if she were a troll with 17 followers but she’s NICKI MINAJ with 22 MILLION followers and a cousin’s friend with a private medical condition that everybody and their mama knows about now.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied”

What’s even crazier than this tweet is her thinking she proved her point by tweeting it without any semblance of self-awareness or shame.

In reality, all she really did was expose her friend’s cousin who now has the whole entire world minding his swollen business.

She also put her world husband Drake’s business on blast in a still-not-deleted rant that got more unhinged by the tweet.

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

What was your reaction to her revealing her cousin’s friend’s issue? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest and messiest reactions on the flip.