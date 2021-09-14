Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj set the internet on fire last night but not in the way that she usually does. No, Onika didn’t post a scantily-clad thirst trap. No, Onika didn’t release a new single. No, Onika didn’t attend the Met Gala in some over-the-top get up. That’s actually part of the reason that Nicki found herself on the business end of the world wide web’s most pointed barbs. No pun intended…

Nicki hopped aboard Twitter to tell her 22 million followers that she wasn’t going to attend the swanky affair in NYC because she would have been required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to entry. Apparently, she’s not into that sort of thing even after admittedly catching COVID.

Dr. Minaj then “explained” one of the reasons she is fearful of getting a fully-vetted and researched medical treatment and included engorged Trinidadian testes…

God forbid Nicki’s balls swell or she is unable to get it up. What a tragedy that would be…

Word of Onika’s medical punditry spread quicker than mono in a white frat house and even cable news anchors like Joy Ann Reid and other media types began to weigh in essentially in real-time. That didn’t sit well with the good doctor…

Even the infinitely unlikeable Meghan McCain tried to be the sensible one in the room and ended up catching a few strays from Onika’s yoppa…

Nicki also conducted a “Queen Radio” vaccine poll with her Barbz…

and noted that she’s planning to get vaxxed eventually so she can tour.

Until then, however, here we are.

If you ever needed an indication as to how far into Hell we have descended as a society, look no further than Tucker Carlson’s live reading of Nicki’s tweet about her sack-swelling kinfolk…

God save us all…