Keke Palmer was the life of the party last night as she not only attended the Met Gala for the first time but also hosted the red carpet like a seasoned pro on behalf of Vogue. In a sleek Sergio Hudson gown, Keke dished out charismatic interviews with stars dressed in their luxurious get-ups and she also shared candid tea on Twitter about the fancy ball — including her now-viral dinner plate.

After spending 3.5 hours interviewing folks and entertaining, Keke jokingly shared her meatless dinner for the evening. While last night featured a fully plant-based menu, tickets to the Anna Wintour-hosted event reportedly cost at least $30,000, making Keke’s salad concoction look even shadier.

Does this look savory to YOU?

It sucks because Keke was actually looking forward to eating the food. While interviewing Normani earlier in the evening, the ladies seemed ready to eat.

The plate spark tons of reactions, with folks picking the plant-based cuisine apart, piece by piece. Scroll down to see some of what folks were saying.

According to Business Insider, Anna Wintour has helped the Met raised over $186 Million with the funds going towards the Museum’s costume institute and toward reproducing the over-the-top event each year.

Would YOU have been satisfied with KeKe’s dinner?