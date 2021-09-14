Bossip Video

Footage has surfaced of Blueface and his crew putting the beats on a bouncer at a San Fernando Valley club.

Blueface has been busy outside of music as of late with his promising combat sports career. The California high school top football prospect turned rapper and famous Crip recently had his first bare-knuckle match.

Don’t let the image fool you, Blueface and sports go hand-in-hand and many knew he would excel in the ring. Thanks to Jake and Logan Paul, the demand for celebrity boxing matches is at an all-time high and Blueface made sure to get in on the action. For months, he uploaded videos training and many laughed at his technique without realizing it was clearly a troll. His first opponent would end up being TikToker Kane Trujillo who, at the first glance, you can tell has never fought a day in his life. Needless to say, Blueface starched him, won the match, and went on to collect a massive check for his efforts.

After the fight, Blueface got another KO when a fan tried to attack him leaving the ring. Now, it’s being reported that Blueface and his crew viciously attacked a doorman at Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley. The man was subjected to punches and kicks from everyone in Blueface’s entourage and ended up being transferred to the hospital. No word on what caused the attack, but someone from the rapper’s crew threw a punch and everyone else got in formation while the bartender was helpless. Police reportedly took a battery report and will be investigating the case.

You can watch the altercation below.