BOSSIP Exclusive: Vampires Take A Bite Out Of The Big Easy In “Black As Night” [VIDEO]

Spooky season is upon us and we’ve got an Amazon Original for you that arrives right on time!

“Black As Night” is a black vampire story set in New Orleans that we had a chance to view early and now we’re excited to debut the trailer with you. If you thought Keith David was scary as NewNew’s dad in ‘ATL,’ wait until you see him in this movie!

Here’s the synopsis:

A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city’s vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire’s mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home.

Watch the trailer below:





Directed by: Maritte Lee Go

Written by: Sherman Payne

Starring: Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle with Craig Tate and Keith David

Executive Produced by: Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Maggie Malina and Guy Stodel

BLACK AS NIGHT arrives on Amazon October 1, 2021

