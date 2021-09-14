Bossip Video

Happy Anniversary to King James and his Queen Savannah!

LeBron paid homage to his wife with a message on Instagrm featuring two stunning images from their wedding day.

“Our own personal Met Gala 8 years ago,” James captioned the post. “Happy Anniversary Queen!! Who am i w/o you in my corner, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Love you ♾ 👸🏾”

How GORGEOUS are these photos? We love Black love?

Savannah also posted an anniversary message to her hubby on the social media platform.

“Happy Anniversary to my forever scary movie partner, my forever feet warmer, the Capricorn to my Virgo, my bestie, my babe!!!” Savannah gushed. ” 8 years down, forever to go! Love you deep!! #LookWhatWeDid 💕💕💕💕💕”

She included three images of them, one hanging on the couch together, a second that appeared to have been taken somewhere in the hallway of an arena and a third, with all three of their kids .

While LeBron and Savannah have been married for eight years, they got engaged in 2011 and have been nearly inseparable since meeting during

their high school days in Akron, Ohio. The pair are parents to a daughter Zhuri, 6, and sons Bryce, 14, and LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 16.

These two are definitely one of our all time favorite couples. We love it that LeBron makes it clear he’s nothing without his wife!