“We Got Love” Finale Sneak Peek: Teyana Makes “Maxim” History And Iman Pops The Question… Again! [VIDEO]

It’s so hard to say goodbye… to Teyana and Iman!

It seems like the season flew by so fast for “We Got Love Teyana & Iman” but the finale episode airs tonight and we couldn’t be more excited to share some sneak peek clips for your viewing pleasure.

The first clip gives an exclusive behind the scenes look at Teyana’s day on set with Maxim shooting her “Sexiest Woman Alive” cover. The cover was shot by Gilles Bensimon, who makes an appearance. Anyone who follows fashion or has watched a season of “America’s Next Top Model” understands how monumental that is. What’s even more monumental though is that Teyana made history with this particular magazine shoot by becoming the first African-American woman to grace the cover of Maxim. Wild right?

Check out the clip below:

Now what the clip didn’t show was when Teyana and Iman’s adorable daughter Junie tried to steal the show. Fortunately Teyana posted it on her page.

Check out more clips from the finale when you continue.