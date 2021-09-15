Bossip Video

Baby Keem has released the visuals for “first order of business” directed by Dave Free and pgLang from his new album, The Melodic Blue.

When it comes to music releases in Summer 2021, the one new artist who is having a breakout performance is Baby Keem.

Baby Keem started summer off by releasing his single, “durag activity” which features Mr. Rager himself, Travis Scott. Then, Keem stole the show on Kanye West’s new album DONDA on the track “Praise God,” which also features Travis. Not even a week late,r he dropped another single of his own, which features his cousin, Kendrick Lamar, who sparked controversy within his verse. All those moments together culminated with the release of his album, The Melodic Blue.

The album marks the first major release for pgLang, a company founded by Kendrick Lamar and former TDE label executive Dave Free. The album also comes right after Kendrick announced his upcoming album would be his last on TDE as he plans to focus on his calling with pgLang in the future.

PgLang is shaping up to be a full service creative hub and it’s only right the brand and its leader Dave Free deliver visuals for their artist. Now, PgLang and Baby Keem have released their lasest video for his single, “first order of business,” which you can watch below.