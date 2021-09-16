Bossip Video

ALLBLK’s popular and tantalizing series, MONOGAMY, is back with a third season and there’s drama afoot. As previously reported, created by husband and wife producing team Craig Ross, Jr. and Caryn Ward Ross, MONOGAMY follows 4 couples who agree to undergo a new type of treatment called “Swap Therapy” to repair their broken relationships…pushing past the limitations and boundaries of traditional marriage.



Source: ALLBLK / Monogamy

On this week’s episode, Maggie is showing signs of a behavior that Sawyer doesn’t know what to make of. Sincere has a new opportunity, Carson is on the brink of losing his mind and Connor is getting closer to finding Harvey.

With that, Connor’s forced to come clean to his wife Caryn about what he’s really been up to.

“I lied, I thought that I could pull it off without you knowing and I was trying to protect you,” says Connor.

That’s not the only shock awaiting Caryn however…

Take an exclusive first look below.





MONOGAMY Season 3 streams exclusively on ALLBLK.



Last Season, a dramatic cliffhanger left audiences on the edge of their seat. This season picks up right where they left off, as the couples begin to unravel after the rooftop shooting in Las Vegas takes a toll on their lives. Connor(Darius McCrary) becomes obsessed with finding Harvey(Roy Fegan) and Sincere (Caryn Ward Ross) has to decide if she needs to move on. Sawyer(Blue Kimble) hasn’t healed from a past trauma causing a wedge between he and Caroline(Vanessa Simmons). Caroline gets closer to finding out just who she is, and realizes that revelation could be bittersweet if she has to go on alone. Carson(Wesley Jonathan) and Maggie(Jill Marie Jones) have to take a hard look at their relationship and aren’t sure they like what they see. How far will these couples have to go to save their marriages?