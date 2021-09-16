Chlöe isn’t here for all the rumors surrounding her relationship status, quickly shutting down the idea that she’s talking to Future.
During an Instagram Live session earlier this week, the “Have Mercy” singer responded to these rumors, which seemingly came out of nowhere. In an effort to shut things down completely, she clarifies that she’s never talked to Future a day in her life.
“I don’t know where the rumor came from,” She said during the Instagram Live. “Someone asked if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life.”
As one of the hottest girls in Hollywood right now, it’s only a matter of time before Ms. Bailey starts getting romantically linked to men left and right–but for the moment, she’s taking matters in her own hands and setting the record straight.
Later on during the same Instagram Live, Chlöe also addressed the rumor that she is involved in the Illuminati following her performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
