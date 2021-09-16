Bossip Video

We’re almost positive that this investigation would yield similar findings if one were conducted in every police department in America. According to ABC News, following the death of Elijah McClain in 2019 at the hands of police officers in Aurora, Colorado, an investigation was launched and the results are…predictable.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says that the Aurora Police Department, “has a pattern and practice of violating state and federal law through racially biased policing, using excessive force, and failing to record legally required information when interacting with the community.”

We’ve seen how other AG’s go out of their way to protect the “blue lives” that they believe matter, so it’s quite a change from the norm to hear Weiser make it so plain.

Investigators found that Aurora Police have used force against people of color almost two and a half times more than against white people based on their relative percentage of the population, according to the attorney general’s report.

“That multiplier was even greater for Black community members, who were arrested over two times more than whites,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The Aurora Police Department says it will work with the AG to determine the best steps forward.

“Today is incredibly difficult for not only the Aurora community but this agency. We acknowledge there are changes to be made,” Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said in a statement to ABC News. “We will not broad brush this agency or discount the professionalism and integrity that individual officers bring to our community every day.