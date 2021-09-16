Bossip Video

In still going (super) strong #MAFS news…

While we’ve seen some current “Married At First Sight” pairings struggle to connect, a New Orleans couple is still going super strong.

Fan favorites turned “Couples Cam” stars Woody and Amani Randall melted hearts with their sweet black love that started when they met at the altar and married as strangers on #MAFS. Amani told BOSSIP that their first dance was “like something out of a movie” and we watched that movie continue as Amani and Woody went from strangers to loving spouses.

“I felt a peace,” said Amani about meeting Woody and marrying him at first sight. “Woody kissed my hand at the altar when we met and he asked before he kissed me after we jumped the broom. He made me feel comfortable from the beginning.”

Now they’re still happily married and marking Amani’s birthday. The #MAFS star turned 31 this week and to celebrate, Woody tapped into his wife’s love language and bought her 31 flowers from NOLA’s @blucidfloral for every year she was born.

“This is love! 31 flowers to celebrate each year of life from my thoughtful hubby @mrabove !” Amani captioned the post. “Thanks for loving me in my language. Thank you for creating a masterpiece @blucidfloral. You’ve outdone yourself, Brandi! I love it.”

So sweet!

Woody also shared a sweet post dedicated to his “melanin Queen”/”cavity”/”forever brunch date.”

“I will do my best to make sure you have a wonderful day love. Have Happy 31st Birthday love,” he captioned the post. “Love your husband Woody.”

In related news, Miles recently turned 28 and Karen celebrated her “person”/”travel buddy”/”sneakerhead” on Instagram.

#LoveToSeeIt!

What do YOU think about these #MAFS NOLA couples continuing to make it?