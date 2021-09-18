Bossip Video

Are you #TeamDonda or #TeamCertfiedLoverBoy? If you’re Tyler Chronicles, you’re neither.

On the latest episode of ALLBLK’s weekly variety talk show “Social Society”, the BOSSIP on WE tv alum turned “Big Tigger Morning Show” co-host/ “Wild N’ Out star was a guest alongside BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada. The two dished with “Social Society” host/mega-influencer Kendall Kyndall about celebrity feuds including Drake’s ongoing beef with Kanye West.

When Kendall asked Tyler and Dani which rapper’s album was better, Dani said Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” was at the top of her list, but Tyler wondered why we have to choose.

“Travis Tritt or Garth Brooks—that never happens with white artists,” said Tyler. “We always pit Black artists against each other in terms of sales. We perpetuated it just like we perpetuate the Biggie and Tupac.”

“Social Society” is officially back with a continuation of season one and it’s once again inviting a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between. New episodes stream every Monday on ALLBLK.

Recent guests have included Dr. Wendy Osefo, NeNe Leakes…

The McClure Twin, and Blac Chyna.

“Social Society” is hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play) and is directed by James Anthony, Sheena D. Carter, Latisha Fortune, and Jade Holmes Christian.

