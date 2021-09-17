Bossip Video

Remember the name

TikTok star, fashion model, creative director, and recording artist Shawn Foxx is making power moves in every facet of entertainment where he’s an emerging influencer striving to enlighten the culture.

The Long Island native has worked to perfect his craft as a singer-songwriter for nearly a decade that included a stint in a buzzy group called Exit 21.

Since going solo, he’s dropped singles like “In the Middle” (which now has over 280K streams) and landed his first placement on the Billboard Top 100 R&B Chart as a featured artist on Mr. Foster and David Chris’ “Jiu-Jitsu” (Remix).

When he’s not in the studio making music, he’s creating viral skits that you may have seen on World Star, Baller Alert and The Shaderoom.

In addition to being an influencer, Williams is the co-owner of DV Casting that’s staffed models for music videos like Luh Kel & Trippie Redd “Feen”, Swae Lee “Dance Like No One’s Watching”, RichTheKid “Loyalty”, Megan Thee Stallion “B.I.T.C.H.”, Pop Smoke, Roddy Rich & 50 Cent “The Woo” and many more.

Now, with countless wins under his belt, he’s gearing up release for his sophomore record “Shycho.”

“They can expect creative content to help sell the record,” he said about his upcoming project in an interview with Sheen Magazine. “Music is opinionated. Some people love it genuinely others you have to make them love it. So my goal is to make my music relatable & trendy to people’s real-life situations and hope that it gets them to send it to their friends & share it across the world.”

Stream “In The Middle” here and follow his journey to stardom here.