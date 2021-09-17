Is Chocolate City “Ready To Love?” Meet The D.C. Singles Daring To Date On OWN’s Unscripted Series

Who knew chocolate was so spicy??? OWN just dropped the new trailer for the upcoming season of “Ready To Love” and whew chileeee. We can’t wait! Check it out below:





Play



We don’t know if we’re ready for “Ready To Love” after seeing that trailer!

Do you think this season will FINALLY be the one when we get some couples who stay together AFTER the show?

Let’s meet the singles!

Here’s the guys:

Lamont, 44 Cyber Security

Frank, 35 Cocktail Brand Owner

Dante, 38 Deputy Superintendent

Cornelius, 39 Electrical Engineer

Corey, 40 Fitness trainer

Carrington, 33 Nightlife Marketing CEO

Walter, 46 Entrepreneur

Tyrone, 44 Cyber security professional

Phil, 37 Marketing Consultant (PR) Govt

Nai’im, 40 Program Manager

And here are the ladies who they’ll be wooing

Mumen / 36 Singer/ Songwriter

Zadia / 35 Personal Trainer

Libba / 44 Professor of Marketing

Shiloh / 33 Technical Program Analyst

Sabrina / 45 Fashion Designer

Aisha / 37 Hair Salon Owner

Tisia / 33 Tech Startup Founder

Kheri / 37 Real Estate & Interior Décor

Kamil / 42 Teacher

Courtney / 30 Business Consultant

We’re excited! We’ve been following this show from the beginning and it’s been oh-so-entertaining to watch every week and see grown folks trying to get their lives together and open up for love in ways they’ve never done before.

Any favorites from past seasons?