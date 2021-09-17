Bossip Video

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with the murder of two men and wounding another one in the days following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. When protesters took to the streets, people like Kyle who don’t champion freedom of speech like they typically purport to, also took to the street armed with rifles. When it was all said and done, according to JSOnline, the then-17-year-old was hit with seven charges as follows, two homicides, an attempted homicide, two counts of endangering safety and illegal possession of a firearm, and violating curfew.

The official trial is set to begin on November 1 but today, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder will decide what evidence can be heard by the jury. For example, the prosecution wants to play a video of Kyle hitting a girl that was fighting with his sister in 2020. In addition, they would also like to introduce a video of Kyle saying he wished he had his rifle when he saw people he assumed were stealing out of a local CVS store just 15 days before he killed the men in Kenosha.

The defense, obviously, does not want these images shown to the jury. Rittenhouse’s attorneys argue that the only issues at play here are the bodies that they feel were caught in self-defense.

Not sure the jury will believe that but we’ll find out soon enough.