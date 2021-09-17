Bossip Video

So Sad.

Tragedy has struck a mother in Venezuela after the woman was found dead with her two children grasping her, reports say. Reportedly, 40-year-old Mariely Chacón died while trying to preserve her children’s lives by drinking her own urine then breastfeeding them after being stranded at sea for several days.

Mariely’s cause of death is being cited as “organ failure”, which was triggered by dehydration due to breastfeeding.

According to The NY Post, Mariely and her family went on a cruise which included her 6-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter, husband, and 25-year-old nanny. The family planned to sail from Higuerote to Tortuga Island to entertain the children. Not too long after, a tide hit the boat, breaking the boat’s hull. The family spent four days on a lifeboat lost at sea in the sun. ilk.

The two children, the nanny, and one other person survived the ceash. Sadly, the children were discovered holding onto their mother’s lifeless body, per reports. Others who were on the boat, including the husband/father, Remis David Camblor, and several others who were operating the boat have not been found as yet, and officials fear they’ll never be found.

Wow! We pray they are found and she rests in peace.