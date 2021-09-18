BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide: “A Quiet Place II” Will Remind You Why Other People’s Disobedient Kids Are THE WORST!

We waited so long for this sequel we figured you wouldn’t mind if we reviewed it a little bit late!

For this seasons’s final episode of “BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide,” BOSSIP editors Alex and Janeé discuss “A Quiet Place II,” the sequel to John Krasinski’s thriller starring Emily Blunt, which explores a future where terrifying creatures destroy everything that makes noise. In the newest installment, the Abbott family revisits the day the world changed — and their fate after losing their patriarch and leaving their home.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film:

Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

We’re not going to hold you, we probably set our expectations too high for Djimon Hounsou’s role in this movie, but in any case we were happy to see him doing his thing. Alex is not a huge fan of the Abbott kids, but we don’t want to give it all away.

Check out the full episode below:

Now that the season has come to a close, do you have a favorite episode? How many of the movies did you watch?