And the drama continues!

Leave it up to Joey Crack and Snoop Dogg to have musical icons Jermaine Dupri and Diddy arguing on IG Live. The two go back and forth Friday night over hypothetical Verzuz battle and Diddy challenges JD with bizarre statements and questions.

The IG live came just days after Diddy rejected Dupri’s Verzuz challenge, claiming the So So Def boss wasn’t a worthy opponent, and that he would rather go up against Dr. Dre. We just want to know why Diddy keeps trying JD?!

Of course it’s slightly all fun and games as Diddy playfully teases his good friend and former collaborator.

“Ayo, short arms. You need to chill out short arms. You hear me?” Diddy told Dupri just moments after joining the live. “Ayo, I love you. First of all, I want the world to know that this is one of my best friends. You know, one of my best inspirations.”

Awww beautiful black bro love, we love to see it!

He then went on to address anyone who may have questioned his musical position in this industry.

“You amnesia-having motherfuckers. I done gave y’all life for motherfucking 20 years of music,” he said. “I’ma tell you, JD, anything I touch. Anything I breathed on, executive produced, anything I thought up, anything I fucking did, whatever. You hear me? Don’t play with me.”

Whew, things sure did heat up fast and Diddy wasn’t done proving his point as he shot another question JD’s way.

“Are you listening, JD? … What you gon’ do when [Biggie’s] ‘One More Chance’ drops?” he asked, refusing to let Dupri get a word in. “… I’m the greatest. What the fuck y’all talking about? I have the most No. 1s as an artist … I don’t even hear no one play none of your shit. Ayo, when we go back in the club, I don’t hear no one play none of your shit. Ain’t nobody rocking no Kriss Kross shit, or no Bow Wow. I want Dre! Where is Dre? Where is Dre?”

The audacity of DIDDY! It was Snopp Dogg cackling in the background for us though. He was clearly entertained just like the rest of the viewers tuned into the IG Live. Snopp even suggested to ask Dre about the proposed battle one more time. However, Fat Joe insisted Dr. Dre simply wasn’t interested.

Diddy was probably sipping on some of his DeLeon as he then went on to challenge Dupri to a “five for five” showdown right there on the spot. However, JD wasn’t here for the impromptu battle, so Diddy took matters into his own hands. The Bad Boys Record founder played, “Victory,” “Who Shot Ya,” “Hypnotize,” “Come and Talk to Me,” “Whoa,” “All About the Benjamins,” “FWMGAB,” as well as the “Flava In Ya Ear” and “O Let’s Do It” remixes.

He isn’t slick, seems like Diddy had intentions on smashing the friendly competition among a smaller crowd versus setting up a real battle and proving to the world who’s really king. Once Dupri didn’t entertain his antics, Diddy took matter into his own hands and played a few of JD’s records for him: “Jump,” the “Welcome to Atlanta” remix, and “Money Ain’t a Thang.”

Like the true Libra he is, Jermaine played it cool and let Diddy get everything out his system but he didn’t remain humble for too long. He waited for the perfect time to ask Diddy if he had any “R&B record better than this,” and proceeded to play Usher’s “Confessions.” Diddy shot back with Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin Down.”

“You don’t have anything R&B that sold 10 million,” he said. “You sell alcohol. I sell records.”

Bloop. I mean we see no lies told from both men. With all the hype surrounding a “what if” Verzuz battle we hope Dr. Dre and Swizz Beats set something up and give the people what they want. We’ll for sure be tuned in! Check out the whole exchange from Friday night below and let us know who you got if they two do indeed ever get to battle!