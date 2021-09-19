Bossip Video

Proud mom Abby De La Rosa is marking her adorable Nick Cannon twins turning 3-months-old. The DJ whose been open about her planned motherhood journey with the 40-year-old Power 106 FM host, is sharing a sweet update about their baby boys.

“Don’t mess with the boyzz,” Abby captioned a video of their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir for their 3-month milestone with Eazy E’s”Boyz In The Hood” playing in the background.

She also recently posted an uber cute video of the babies “responding” to her questions about them “breaking hearts” with a shoulder shrug and hand gestures.

Too precious!

As for the boys’ dad, Nick recently shared that he spends the majority of his free time with his kids, all 7 of them.

“I always say my vacation is my vacation,” he told PageSix. “But when I have a free moment, all of that focus goes to my children. That’s an even more creative space because I’m learning from them daily. As we all know, I have a wide range of personalities of young kids that I get to tap into. I get to vicariously live through them on a daily basis.”

As previously reported, Nick is a super proud dad and he has no signs of slowing down if that’s “God will”. After welcoming Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa in June, he welcomed a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott nine days later. In December 2020, he welcomed his daughter, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell, whom he shares a son, Golden. He and his ex-wife Mariah Carey also have 10-year-old twins named Monroe and Moroccan.