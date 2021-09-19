Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian‘s lawyer is not letting false claims regarding the reality star fly, denying the existence of an unreleased sex tape between Kim and her ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,’ Kim’s attorney Marty Singer told TMZ in a statement. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Wack, Ray J’s former manager, claimed to have an unreleased second part of Kim and her ex-boyfriend’s scandalous tape during a recent appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast. He claimed to have “part two on a laptop” that he described as being “more graphic and better than the first one.”

To make things even weirder, Wack also said he would only give the never-before-seen video to her estranged husband, Kanye West, because, “It’s the mother of his children.” He didn’t extend that same offer to Kim.

Bootleg Kev asks how Ray J feels about all this, to which Wack says he wouldn’t just put it out on his own because he is a father now, and wouldn’t stoop that low. He also makes clear: the video won’t see the light of day, on their watch.

Back in 2002, Kim filmed a sex tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J, which was released into the public in 2007, just as Kim and her family were getting ready to launch their E! reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim spoke about the tape during an early episode of the series. When her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, asked her why she agreed to film the video, she simply said: “Because I was horny and I felt like it.”

More recently, she admitted that discussing the tape in the first season of the show helped her “deal” with her emotions about the whole situation.