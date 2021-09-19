Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

Our favorite Black psychic Zya is back with with week’s BOSSIP Horoscopes to help guide you!

Astro Overview:

This week kicks off with a Harvest Full Moon in Pisces on the 20th, while Mars and the Sun move into Libra on the 22nd. Venus continues to ride through Scorpio.

Major themes of indecision and strong under currents of emotions come to the surface to be healed especially around the areas of relationships, romance and sexual taboos, thanks to the Venus and Moon placements.

People may find that old loves return which allow them to examine their shadow issues in this area and critically evaluate their levels of joy and contentment in their current dating/marital status.

With so much happening in the Air Sign of Libra which is known for its inability to make swift and actionable decisions, all signs are better off working through their communication and relationship styles and holding off on making any major plans until the sun moves into Scorpio which also allows for us to come out of the upcoming Mercury Retrograde on the 26th that ends on the 17th of October.

******

CAPRICORN:

All the plans that the 2020 Global Lockdown put on hold are now ready to swing into frenzied action. While the universe generally supports this momentum, you will have to fight against indecisiveness, niggling doubts and fears with both the Sun and Mars in Libra complicating your ability to execute as swiftly as you would like. Don’t stop but be sure to mindfully reflect as you move forward and it’s totally okay for things to take a beat for a great 2022.

Red Flags: People will be flaky this week. People may include yourself. Have a back up for your back up and give yourself grace.

Sweet Spots: Plans put in place almost two years ago are now ready for action — slim them down to your core wants and needs — and you’ll be golden.

AQUARIUS

With both the Sun and Mars in your fellow air sign Libra and Venus in Scorpio, the signs are aligning for you to expand both your sensual preferences and your creative expressions. It’s also a time to get “mindfully messy” in a good way and allow yourself some freedom to explore a new layer of yourself. Push yourself out of your comfort zones by traveling either via a new cuisine or taking a trip to a brand new part of the world.

Red Flags: Failing to follow your intuition and excitement about new sides of yourself will place you into a dusty rut by years end.

Sweet Spot: Your lover(s) will be open to bold experimental changes, just make sure to get their courageous consent before hand instead of surprising them out of the blue.

Keep reading for more