CBS’ “THE NEIGHBORHOOD” is welcoming a special guest for its fourth season premiere and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

Tonight’s episode titled “Welcome to the Family” guest stars the legendary Margaret Avery. The actress who’s revered for her Academy Award-nominated role as Shug in “The Color Purple” is Aunt Desiray and Calvin [Cedric The Entertainer] has some questions for her.

Calvin’s neighbor Dave [Max Greenfield] has been researching his genealogy and he makes a surprising discovery: he and Calvin are more than just neighbors; they’re family!

With that in mind, Calvin turns to Aunt Desiray for answers because that just can’t be true. Right? WRONG.

“Back when our family was in Tuscaloosa, a Black butler, and he was a Butler, had relations with a White Johnson,” reveals Auntie. “Thankfully he skipped out because when that baby came out, no doubt there was Butler in him.”

WELP!

Also, in this episode, Tina [Tichina Arnold] offers to help Gemma [Beth Behrs] when she’s overcome with morning sickness and inadvertently stumbles on a new business idea.

Take an exclusive first look below.





The fourth season premiere of THE NEIGHBORHOOD airs Monday, Sept. 20 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

About The Neighborhood

The Neighborhood stars Cedric the Entertainer in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Dave Johnson is a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma, gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler, is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their unemployed older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.