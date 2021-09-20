Bossip Video

Happy early birthday, Jordyn!

Her Royal Thighness Jordyn Woods leveled up yet again with her bejeweled baddie dress that (literally) shined during her 24th birthday celebration.

Surrounded by family and friends, Jordyn looked Godly at the intimate affair where she was showered with lavish gifts by her $100 million baller boo Karl-Anthony Towns.

Another angle of the $2,650 dress. Whew!

The lavish gifts included a stunning Patek Philippe watch ($10K+), blue Birkin bag and Bottega coat a year after she was gifted TWO Birkin bags AND a Swarovski crystal-bedazzled Chanel bag for her Jordan Year birthday.

This comes after the messy controversy over her now infamous body transformation pic that set the internet ablaze.

“Sheesh, I got this photo sent to me by the @frst.place team and I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn’t happen overnight!” the star wrote under the now deleted post. “I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully, this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere.”

Naturally, Woods used the viral moment to tease the debut of her new fitness app FRSTPLACE where she’ll give fans her step-by-step guide to shedding pounds.

“For me, transformation was a gradual change from the inside out. I want you to experience all that FRSTPLACE represents in mind, body, and spirit,” she continued, citing that the new app includes loads of workout tutorials that can be done at home for fans to try. “These are the workouts I used to achieve my transformation,” she adds on the site.

Naturally, her devoted boo jumped in and clapped back at haters and trolls disputing that Jordyn’s body is natural.

“Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?? I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural,” he tweeted.

At this point, it appears that Jordyn is skipping over the backlash that died down just in time for her to enjoy her birthday week.