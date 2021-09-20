Bossip Video

Lord have mercy…

Losing people is sad enough but the fact that we keep losing people before they even hit age 60 is heartbreaking. This morning, TMZ reported that actor and comedian Anthony “AJ” Johnson passed away at the age of 55. Apparently, Johnson died earlier this month when his body was found inside a store but the news is just now making it to the public. His cause of death has not been determined.

After making a splash as “E.Z.E” in the original House Party, Johnson would go on to become a staple in the LA standup circuit in addition to landing roles in other iconic films like The Players Club, Friday, Menace II Society, I Got The Hook Up, and Lethal Weapon 3. He also made cameos in legendary Black TV shows like Martin, Moesha, and Malcolm & Eddie.

Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to his grieving family. Without speculating on what ultimately lead to Johnson’s death, we want to encourage everyone to take care of themselves in all ways. See a doctor regularly. Seek therapy. Be fully aware of all conditions that might contribute to your early demise or general suffering. Life is short, no need to make it any shorter.