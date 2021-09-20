Bossip Video

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy are having a baby!

The talk show cohost made the big announcement today, September 20 during the season 8 premiere of “The Real” by revealing her bump to Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, and Loni Love.

“I am pregnant,” said Jeannie rubbing her belly. “How’s it looking?! It feels surreal because this is the same home where I said so many defiant things. I was like, ‘I know exactly, what I want, I know exactly the kind of woman I want to be!’ I always said I’d never be a mom,” she added. “You should never say never, and love can really change you.”

She went on to praise Jeezy who she married in March for finally “making her feel safe.”

As she stated, Jeannie was adamant that she “didn’t have the desire” to become a mother and revealed that that played a part in her Freddy Harteis divorce.

“That was definitely one of the main… one of the big main factors, because when we were dating I was always very vocal,” said Jeanie. “Cause I’ll never lead a man on, when I know that I didn’t want to have children. So I was always honest about that, and we were both so young, it was about 14 years ago. I think he also thought ‘You know what? We’re so in love, I don’t want that either’. And to be honest, he could’ve been happy not having children with me,” she continued. “But when you see… when you physically see how a man is with a child, that a man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about it.”

Jeannie previously said however that seeing Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James was “doing something to her ovaries.”

The television host also shared the big news with Women’s Health magazine who captured exclusive photos and details about Jeannie and Jeezy conceiving via IVF.

Jeannie also shared that this is actually her second pregnancy after she previously miscarried just one month before their wedding.

Jeannie and Jeezy decided they wanted to start a family nearly a year ago, but they struggled to conceive,” reports Women’s Health. “It was not easy,” the former Dancing with the Stars contestant says. The couple opted to try in-vitro fertilization (IVF), which was a humbling experience. “We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time,” Jeannie explains. But then, just a month before the couple’s March 2021 wedding at their Atlanta home, Jeannie discovered she was pregnant. Soon after, however, she had a miscarriage. “I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself,” says Jeannie, because, up until last year, she never wanted to be a parent. “My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.” She symbolized the choice with a tattoo on her stomach. It gave her a sense of freedom and serves as a reminder that motherhood is always her call. […] “A week after their wedding, at a doctor’s appointment for her IVF treatments, Jeannie discovered she was pregnant again. It makes sense, she says, that during the happiest most stress-free period of her life, they were able to conceive. “It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” she adds.

Beautiful!

You can read up more on Jeannie’s pregnancy journey including her purely precious nighttime routine with Jeezy HERE.

Congrats to Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins!