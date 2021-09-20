Bossip Video

Heather Gay and Jen Shah hashed out their complicated relationship on Sunday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

As the two housewives tried to make amends over their strained friendship, Gay took the opportunity to confront Shah about some of the rumors she had been stirring from the first season.

“Comparing me to sea mammals, Honey Boo Boo, [calling me a] manipulator, liar, racist?” Gay asked Shah of her vicious insults as she pulled up receipts of her co-star’s online slander. “Here’s screenshots with your name on it. Jen Shah with a blue verified check. That means Jen Shah typed these words about me: ‘Hey, Honey Boo Boo,’” Gay said. “This is Jen Shah.”

However, Shah vehemently denied that she had anything to do with Gay’s social media vitriol.

“That’s not f—king me!” she exclaimed adding that she’s tired “of being held to a different standard … only because I’m brown. … This is exactly how I felt growing up. I don’t belong here!” “I can’t believe she tried to turn the tables on me right now,” Heather says in a confessional. “Like, she should be begging forgiveness and asking to make amends. … These are horrible things that she has said about me that I have concrete proof of.”

If you recall during season one, the two frenemies got into a few heated arguments (mostly fueled by Shah) where Shah accused Gay of not being a supportive friend as the rest of the castmates began to ostracize her for her infamous catty behavior.

Fans have been absolutely puzzled by Shah’s flippant remarks and explosive tantrums, but according to the star, she feels as though the girls mistreat her because of her “brown skin.” According to Shah, none of the girls understand her struggles because it isn’t easy being a person of color in Utah. While Heather agreed that she would never know her struggles as a white woman, during a greenroom confessional, the housewife noted that the rest of the girls on the show began to treat her differently because of her rude behavior and temper.

Watch the clip of their exchange below.





Play



Now, this isn’t the first time that Shah has accused the girls of being “racist.” During the reunion special last season, Jen went off on Heather and her cousin Whitney Rose for calling her “aggressive”. She even called out her two co-stars out on their white privilege.

What do you think? Is Jen Shah telling the truth about her Real Housewives castmates or is she just pulling the race card?

Shah certainly doesn’t need to add any more disrespect to her name as the star is currently awaiting trial for fraud allegations. If convicted, Shah could potentially face up to 30 years in prison. However, she did tell her followers back in April, that her legal woes taught her a thing or two about friendship.

“Thank you for being loyal, believing in me and not believing the hype,” Jen wrote on her Instagram story of her fans support at the time. “This journey has showed me who my true friends are.”

The Housewife is facing a number of federal charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam, BOSSIP previously reported.